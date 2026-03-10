London boys basketball punch ticket to first UIL State Semifinal, credits work ethic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London is one of two Coastal Bend boys basketball teams that have punched their ticket to the UIL State Semifinal. We all know the Pirates are good at baseball with two State Championships, but now they're taking basketball to the next level. In fact, it's the program's first ever trip to the fifth round.

"We knew last year we lost on a hear breaker, so our practices this year we've been taking them a lot more seriously," said London junior shooting guard Aiden Salinas. "I mean we're way more conditioned than we were last year, so that's a big part of it."

Larissa Liska

London balances a defensive full court press with a high-scoring offense. Three of the Pirates average 16 points per game, Matthew McNorton, Aiden Salinas and Christian Olivares. Sharing is caring on this squad and that's why Maddox Jennings averages 8 assists. This season they added head coach Sean Armstrong, and that has led to a 31 win, 1 loss record with only 2 seniors including Olivares.

"This program has been pretty successful. Always making it to Regionals basically every single year," said London senior guard Olivares. "We've never been able to get past the last round, so this is the first time we're in State and it's very exciting. I'm blessed to be in this position."

3A No. 3 London (38-1) will face No, 6 Orangefield (34-3) in the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bay City High School.

Drew Bishop