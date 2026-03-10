London boys basketball punch ticket to first UIL State Semifinal, credits work ethic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London is one of two Coastal Bend boys basketball teams that have punched their ticket to the UIL State Semifinal. We all know the Pirates are good at baseball with two State Championships, but now they're taking basketball to the next level. In fact, it's the program's first ever trip to the fifth round.
"We knew last year we lost on a hear breaker, so our practices this year we've been taking them a lot more seriously," said London junior shooting guard Aiden Salinas. "I mean we're way more conditioned than we were last year, so that's a big part of it."
London balances a defensive full court press with a high-scoring offense. Three of the Pirates average 16 points per game, Matthew McNorton, Aiden Salinas and Christian Olivares. Sharing is caring on this squad and that's why Maddox Jennings averages 8 assists. This season they added head coach Sean Armstrong, and that has led to a 31 win, 1 loss record with only 2 seniors including Olivares.
"This program has been pretty successful. Always making it to Regionals basically every single year," said London senior guard Olivares. "We've never been able to get past the last round, so this is the first time we're in State and it's very exciting. I'm blessed to be in this position."
3A No. 3 London (38-1) will face No, 6 Orangefield (34-3) in the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bay City High School.
Coastal Bend State Tournament History
Aransas Pass: 2026, 2016 (State Semifinal), 2014 (State Semifinal), 2007 (State Semifinal), 2005 (State Semifinal), 2003 (State Semifinal), 2002 (State Semifinal), 1943, 1942
London: 2026
Veterans Memorial: 2025 (State Semifinal), 2017 (State Semifinal)
Miller: 2012 (State Runner-Up)
West Oso: 2011 (State Champion), 2004 (State Semifinal), 2001 (State Runner-Up), 2000 (State Semifinal), 1999 (State Semifinal), 1988 (State Runner-Up), 1986 (State Semifinal), 1978 (State Semifinal), 1977 (State Semifinal), 1976 (State Semifinal)
Ray: 2003 (State Runner-Up)
Port Aransas: 2003 (State Semifinal)
Sinton: 1997 (State Semifinal), 1996 (State Champion), 1994 (State Semifinal), 1951(State Semifinal), 1948
King: 1985 (State Semifinal)
Ingleside: 1985 (State Semifinal), 1960 (State Semifinal), 1945 (State Semifinal), 1944, 1943, 1942 (State Semifinal)
Flour Bluff: 1984 (State Runner-Up), 1983 (State Semifinal)
Refugio: 1974 (State Semifinal), 1948
Carroll: 1973 (State Semifinal)
Mathis: 1973 (State Semifinal)
Rockport-Fulton: 1973 (State Semifinal), 1966 (State Semifinal)
Taft: 1970 (State Runner-Up), 1936, 1935
Woodsboro: 1966 (State Semifinal), 1965 (State Runner-Up), 1963 (State Runner-Up), 1962 (State Runner-Up), 1952, 1951, 1949, 1946
Kingsville King: 1965
San Diego: 1964 (State Semifinal)
Corpus Christi Solomon Coles: 1961 (State Runner-Up), 1950 (State Champion), 1947 (State Semifinal), 1946 (State Semifinal), 1943 (State Semifinal), 1941
Skidmore-Tynan: 1959
Agua Dulce: (1958)
Three Rivers: 1957 (State Semifinal)
Freer: 1955 (State Semifinal)
Bishop: 1950
Beeville Jones: 1947
Robstown: 1943
Kingsville Academy: 1939, 1938