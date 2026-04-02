London becomes first Coastal Bend boys soccer team to advance to UIL State Semifinal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's every soccer team's goal to make it to the State Championship. This year London is believed to be the first boys team from the Coastal Bend to punch their ticket to the UIL State Semifinal. This roster is unique, filled with underclassmen and one foreign exchange student. They've been able to come together to make history.

"Talent. You can tell they've just played their whole lives," said first-year London head coach Lane Deal. "They have a passion for the game. Whether they're just joking around having fun or when it's in practice and we get into competition they just have that 'it' factor for soccer that they just love so much."

Deal is a 2006 Carroll grad. He has 13 years of coaching experience, including four as a soccer head coach.

Larissa Liska

The Pirates have been close to this stage in the past. Last season, London lost in the third round to the eventual UIL 4A-DII State Champions, Austin Achieve.

"That was a heart breaker," said London sophomore midfielder Talon Thompson. "We came in this year knowing that you need to want it more and work harder."

The London boys have put in hours of training. Two of their captains, Colton Wiseman and Thompson, alongside Joshua Flores even played in Italy before playoffs as part of the South Texas Olympic Development Program featuring around 30 kids.

"It's honestly a great experience," Thompson said. "Being able to go overseas and play against players that are really good and give you a big challenge is really important especially going into playoffs.

Wiseman Family

The Pirates leading scorer is foreign exchange student Yago De Santos. The junior midfielder from Madrid, Spain has scored nearly 50 goals.

"The first point of coming was to learn English and improve my English for Spain, but then I get an opportunity to play for this team and on this incredible team," De Santos said. "I'm so happy to be here and I love my teammates."

De Santos is living with the Flores family during his exchange, and it's been a great opportunity for both players.

"Honestly he's just made the team really come together and bond," said London sophomore right back Joshua Flores. "We have some great moments and stuff. Obviously he's really skilled and good, so that helps a lot. I really enjoy having him around."

Larissa Liska

London's Regional Final match last round put Corpus Christi on the map. It was the first appearance for Coastal Bend boys soccer since Flour Bluff in 2000. In 2006, Gregory-Portland boys also made it to the fourth round of playoffs, but back then there were no divisions and more rounds so the Wildcats fell in the Regional Semifinal.

"I'm pretty proud and I never knew it was history that we were making so far, but we're not done yet," Flores said. "We're not trying to celebrate too early."

London and Brookshire Royal kickoff the UIL 4A-DII State Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. in Seguin. Good luck Pirates!

Larissa Liska