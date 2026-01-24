London basketball overpowers West Oso, IWA defeats district rival St. John Paul II

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school hoops in Corpus Christi featured some top-ranked matchups on Friday. London outscored West Oso in boys and girls basketball in UIL District 29-3A. Incarnate Word Academy girls pulled past TAPPS District 5-4A rival St. John Paul II.

In UIL District 29-3A girls basketball the No. 23 London Lady Pirates were down at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back to take down No. 18 West Oso 39-29.

Also in District 29-3A boys basketball No. 3 London continue to prove that a fast pace and good passing can outlast anyone. The Pirates have only lost one game all season, and they add another victory over West Oso 76-56.

TAPPS 4A No. 5 Incarnate Word Academy found momentum at the end of the second quarter, and pulled past St. John Paul II 54-38. IWA's Abbey Sachanowicz scored 19 points for the Angels.