London baseball and softball outscore Orange Grove in UIL District 30-3A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London baseball and softball secured the UIL District 30-3A series sweep over Orange Grove on Tuesday. Baseball won 9-3 and softball shut out the Bulldogs 15-0 in four innings.

In baseball, Orange Grove scored first when Trenton Garrett hit a sac fly RBI. London responded in the bottom of the first when Aiden Salinas grounded out for the RBI. The Pirates stole the 2-1 lead in the second inning on a Zach Tyrone RBI triple. Then the Pirates broke it open in the third frame scoring 6 runs. The Bulldogs were down 9-1 going into the seventh. Orange Grove added 2 late runs.

Dax Williams earned the win on the mound for London. He only allowed 1 hit and 1 run over 4 innings, while striking out 6 batters and walking 2.

The Lady Pirates shut out Orange Grove 15-0 in 4 innings led by Addie Solis. She drove in 4 runs on 3 hits, including a home run in the first inning. Lady Pirates Kaitlyn Luis brought home the first run of the game on a sac bunt. London softball scored 7 more runs on 4 hits in the bottom of the second inning.

Leilani Lopez earned the win on the mound for London. She struck out 2 batters over 4 innings for a no-hitter.