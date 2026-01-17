Last first day of baseball for Veterans Memorials senior led roster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school baseball players across Texas opened their Christmas gift in January because it's officially the first day of practice.

"I know you're excited. I'm excited," said Veterans Memorial baseball head coach Lee Yeager after his offseason battle with cancer. "I mean, I'm, I'm really excited just that I'm out here, to be honest."

The Veterans Memorial Eagles bring back a lot of talent to their roster, and they're projected to finish with a playoff spot in District 29-5A according to the Texas High School Baseball Magazine.

"It's been circled on my calendar," said Veterans Memorial senior pitcher and catcher Jordan Garza. "It's the best day of the year."

The Eagles have waited a long time to get back out on the diamond, eager to bounce back after their rubber match round 3 playoff loss to 5 Division 1 state runner-up Smithson Valley.

"We had a really good offseason," Yeager said. "I think we gained some weight and got stronger, so it's just a matter of I think they want to see if they can prove what they think they are. That's really where we're at right now."

Veterans Memorial's roster features at least 10 seniors with a deep pitching staff, led by senior ace Jordan Garza.

"We got a lot of guys who bring something special that each guy maybe doesn't have," Garza said. "I think we're a very versatile group, and it's going to help us a lot this year."

The Eagles defense has a rare opportunity of returning all nine of their starters, and since they've been playing together for so long, they can jump right into getting reps.

"Our chemistry is really great. We've been playing since we were little," said Veterans Memorial senior shortstop Trae Hernandez. "Then especially all of our defense coming back, it's like really good, so we know where everybody's gonna be. We know what plays they're gonna go for.

Veterans Memorial learned a lot about their playoff run last spring. The key is to not get complacent and to keep playing till the final out.

"A little shortcoming last year, and they want to try to get back, get that back," Yeager said. "So I think that's what we got right now is a bunch of hungry guys that are seniors. So that's a deadly combination in my opinion.

After scrimmages, the Veterans Memorial Eagles officially start their season at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Feb. 19.