KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Ryan interviews catcher Ryan Wrobleski

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, Ryan, sat down with Hooks' catcher Ryan Wrobleski. Ryan is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks (20-36) are on a 6-game road trip to Wichita (29-28). They split their homestand against Arkansas (29-28) last week.

Ryan: Why are you playing baseball?

Ryan Wrobleski: I'm playing baseball because 1) I love it, 2) it makes me feel young not working an ordinary job and I think the last part is I think God gave me a good ability to play baseball. I'm using his abilities to the best I can.

Ryan: What made you play baseball?

Ryan Wrobleski: I would say my dad. He played baseball in college. It was kind of always in our family just to play baseball, and I personally liked football more. As you can see I'm not the biggest person, so baseball worked out a little bit better for me.

Ryan: Who is your favorite Disney princess?

Ryan Wrobleski: Oh my, I don't know a lot of them. I think the one that comes to mind when I was growing up is Snow White. Is that a Disney princess? Yes, Snow White.

Ryan: What is the better mascot, Sammy or Rusty?

Ryan Wrobleski: I love the pelicans around here, so I'm going to go with Sammy. He's a seagull I think, so I'm going with Sammy.

Ryan: What's the best stadium besides the Hooks?

Ryan Wrobleski: I will say the best one that I've been to so far is Frisco. That's also where I live in the offseason, so I'm a little biased. I think Frisco has the best stadium so far.

Ryan: Does your family come to watch you play baseball games?

Ryan Wrobleski: They do. My mom and dad have came to a couple. My mom has only seen me play a couple of times because she works a lot. One of the times she came last year I actually got thrown out of the game, so that wasn't good. They come down a lot. My brothers will come down sometimes, but mostly my mom and dad.

Ryan Wrobleski: What's your favorite thing about the Hooks?

Ryan: To be here.

Ryan Wrobleski: Good answer. I'm happy to be here too.