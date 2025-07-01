KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Lilly interviews catcher Garret Guillemette

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, Lilly, sat down with Hooks' catcher Garret Guillemette. Lilly is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

Guillemette was called up from Asheville to Corpus Christi June 17. He made his Hooks' Whataburger debut June 26.

The Hooks (25-49) are on a 3-game road trip to San Antonio (42-33). The series will end in Corpus Christi, starting with a 7:05 p.m. Independence Day game at Whataburger Field.

LILLY: What do you think about your coach?

GARRET GUILLEMETTE: I love Ricky (Rivera). He was one of my first coaches I had in Pro ball. Him and I get along very well. A player guy. I call Ricky a friend too.

LILLY: How long have you been playing baseball for?

GUILLEMETTE: I was born in 2001, so 2005. 4-years-old since I've been playing ball.

LILLY: What's you favorite position now versus growing up?

GUILLEMETTE: I catch now. Obviously got drafted as a catcher. I played third base and pitch. I actually thought I was going to college as a third baseman and pitcher, but the path changed and I'm catching now. I love catching.

LILLY: What are your favorite memories with baseball as a player and a fan?

GUILLEMETTE: As a fan, probably going to my first Angel game when I was younger. I was actually named after Garret Anderson who was an ex-Angel, so going to Anaheim all the time and Angel Stadium was cool. Then going to Fenway. As a player definitely getting drafted was really cool, and making it to Super Regionals with Texas was really cool playing in playoffs. Playing some good ball in front of a lot of people.

LILLY: What is your favorite baseball movie?

GUILLEMETTE: Favorite baseball movie, the original Sandlot and Summer Catch because that's kind of like how I met my girlfriend in the Cape. Cape Cod, Massachusetts and that's where the movie is based on, so I got two.

LILLY: What is the biggest thing that got you here to the Minor Leagues?

GUILLEMETTE: Hard work. You know baseball is hard. You play right so, softball same thing. You struggle a lot. The biggest thing for me was just keeping to it, and like understanding the struggle. Having good coaches and having good people that you can listen and trust.

LILLY: Were you a one sport kid or a multisport kid when you were younger?

GUILLEMETTE: I played soccer, basketball, volleyball, football and baseball. I played a ton of sports. I strictly picked baseball probably around seventh grade.

LILLY: What is your favorite concession food?

GUILLEMETTE: Hot dog obviously, I like a pretzel and then I'll mix in some nachos here and there. I love a hot dog. I've been to Fenway, and they have the best hot dogs out in Fenway. The Fenway Franks baby. They have the name.