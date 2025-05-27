KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Isabella Felix interviews catcher Bryan Lavastida

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, Isabella Felix, sat down with Hooks' catcher Bryan Lavastida. Felix is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks are on a 6-game road trip to Midland. They won 4 of their last 6 home games against Amarillo. Lavastida has been on a roll recently, batting .452 (14-for-31) with 8 runs, 5 extra-base hits, and 4 RBIs in his last 8 games. Lavastida, whose 3-hit day Saturday upped his batting average to .277, has 9 stolen bases on the year, which is tied for the club lead.

Isabella Felix: How did you first feel when you realized you got entered into the Hooks?

Bryan Lavastida: It's a good feeling. I'm just happy to play baseball. You know whoever gives me an opportunity I'm glad to take it.

Felix: Was baseball a childhood dream?

Lavastida: I started at 4-years-old. I'm from Miamia Florida, and I'm from a Cuban background where baseball is really big in Cubs. It's just been baseball my whole life.

Felix: What would have been your backup plan if baseball did not work out?

Lavastida: I'm a strong believer of no plan B if you believe in your plan A.

Felix: Where was your most favorite place in visiting during baseball?

Lavastida: I would have to say Nashville, TN is a pretty cool city to play in. It's a good stadium.

Felix: Who was your idol growing up?

Lavastida: Derek Jeter from the Yankees, No. 2.

Felix: At one point did you ever feel like giving up?

Lavastida: No not really. I just know there's a lot of people that would be grateful to be in my shoes. So whenever I feel like maybe not giving my all today I start to think like what if I couldn't, and I do it.

Felix: How long did it take you to get into the position you are in now?

Lavastida: Took me 26 years.

Felix: Besides the Houston Astros, what other team would you be in?

Lavastida: I am really not a big fan of any team, but I'd like to be in my hometown team the Marlins.

Felix: What was your worst injury while playing baseball?

Lavastida: I've been lucky to not have any bad ones, but I would just say hamstring. Hamstring pulls are the worst.

Felix: Who was your biggest supporter?

Lavastida: My mom and dad. Both of them.