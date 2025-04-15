KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Gavin Fabela interviews pitcher Tyler Guilfoil

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our second KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2025 season, 9-year-old Gavin Fabela, sat down with Astros' pitcher Tyler Guilfoil. Fabela is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

Gavin Fabela: Do you have any game rituals before the game?

Tyler Guilfoil: I have routines and stuff that I do, but not like any weird rituals. I guess like the only thing that comes to mind is I put my left sock on before my right sock.

Fabela: What are any favorite childhood memories of playing baseball?

Guilfoil: I have so many. Honestly the first thing that comes to mind is not even on the baseball field. I just remember being at the fields where I used to play and we would always play wall ball between games. I used to love playing wall ball with all of the kids. Just extremely competitive wall ball. That was always a lot of fun.

Fabela: Who are your top 3 baseball legends?

Guilfoil: Barry Bonds, Randy Johnson and going to try to do a newer guy. I'm going to go Mookie Betts.

Fabela: What is some advice you would give a kid my age on how to get here today?

Guilfoil: To get where I'm at. Simplist is to keep working. I know that sounds cliche, but continue to have a love for the game. If you love baseball it's going to continue to reward you. Don't try to go out there and try to hit 100 home runs every time you have a game or every season. Just continue to try to get better every time you go out there and play and have fun."

Guilfoil: So what position do you play?

Fabela: Shortstop.

Guilfoil: Do you pitch at all?

Fabela: I do. I like pitching more.

Guilfoil: Don't worry about pitching right now. Keep playing shortstop.

Fabela: What position did you play growing up?

Guilfoil: I was always infield growing up. Wherever they wanted to put me. I didn't really care. I just wanted to play and then high school sophomore I played third base, junior year played secon base and senior year played first base because I was basically a pitcher only. They wanted me to play first so I didn't make as many throws.

Fabela: What's your favorite drink?

Guilfoil: I'm a big Diet Coke guy. I love a good D.C.

Fabela: What's your favorite fast food restaurant?

Guilfoil: I try not to eat fast food as much, but Cane's is my guilty pleasure.

The Hooks are on a 6-game road trip to Midland starting Tuesday, April 15. Then their back in Corpus Christi April 22 against the Frisco RoughRiders.