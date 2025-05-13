KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Evan Gabriel Martinez interviews infielder Rowdey Jordan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, Evan Gabriel Martinez, sat down with Hooks' infielder Rowdey Jordan. Martinez is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

Evan Gabriel Martinez: Cats or dogs, what would it be?

Rowdey Jordan: I'm probably going with dogs. I like cats, but dogs are my favorite.

Martinez: When did you hit your first home run?

Jordan: My first home run, I think I was 13 or 14. It didn't come early for me.

Martinez: How old were you when you first started playing baseball?

Jordan: I probably started playing when I was 3 or 4. As early as I can remember.

Martinez: If your baseball bat had a name what would you call it?

Jordan: Plákata. That's spanish for home run, so that's what I call it. It has a name.

Martinez: If you could have any super power on the baseball field what would it be and why?

Jordan: It would probably be super speed because speed kills and it would just be fun to be able to get on base every time and put the ball in play.

Martinez: If you weren't a baseball player what job would be your dream job?

Jordan: Think something in the finance world. That's what I studied in college.

Martinez: What's the funniest thing that has ever happened to you during your game?

Jordan: I had a ground ball about two years ago, and I end up tripping before I threw it. At the time it wasn't very funny, but looking back on it was actually pretty funny. A lot of my old teammates make fun of me for that play, so that's probably my biggest blunder.

Martinez: What's your favorite animal, and if it could play baseball what position would it play?

Jordan: I'd have to go with a golden retriever because that's my favorite animal. I would put him in center field because they just run after every ball. They love chasing them, so that's where I'd put him.

The Hooks are on a 6-game road trip against the Frisco Roughriders, before coming back to Corpus Christi to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles May 20 at 6:05 p.m.