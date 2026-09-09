KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Corbin interviews pitcher Railin Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Corbin sat down with Hooks pitcher Railin Perez. He is our last two reporters of the 2026 season. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter make sure to check the KRISTV.com website next spring.

The Hooks ended their final homestand at Whataburger Field and end the year with a 6-game road series against the Midland RockHounds.

CORBIN: Tell us a little bit about yourself and your journey.

RAILIN PEREZ: I started to play baseball when I was 10 years old back in the Dominican Republic. I'm from the Dominican Republic. I started to play baseball there when I was 10. I started to play as a pitcher, then I moved as a shortstop to play as a kid like a lot of positions. When I was 17 years old, I started to play in the yard then I came here in 2022 to play in the United States. I used to play with the Red Sox in those years, and then in 2023 I get drafted by the Rule 5 draft for the Houston Astros. I came here in 2024 to play in Corpus Christi. I played here in 2025 too, and we are here playing too.

CORBIN: What has been the biggest challenge you've faced as a player?

PEREZ: A lot of ups and downs that you have like during the season. You have to be able to achieve your goals like adjusting your mechanics and your delivery.

CORBIN: What's your favorite part of playing the game?

PEREZ: My favorite part of playing the game is when I'm on the mound showing off my abilities. Like when you get like one inning when the game's on the line and like we're winning by 1 run. You know, you got to be able to get your 3 outs, get the 0. That's like when you get the 3 outs in that inning, you get excited with that.

CORBIN: Last question, what have you learned from your coaches?

PEREZ: When I came here with the Houston Astros, I started to work with our pitching coach Zach Wilkins. So he started to work with me like on getting my pitches like get with more movements and things like that. He helped me like to improve my sweeper, to get my fastball in the zone.