KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Chase interviews pitcher Patrick Halligan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, 12-year-old Chase, sat down with Hooks' pitcher Patrick Halligan. Chase is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

Back on April 11, Halligan was traded to the Astros from the Braves. He was immediately assigned to the Hooks. He spent some time in triple-A with the Space Cowboys before coming back to Corpus Christi July 1.

Click here to sign up to be the next KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter. The Hooks (29-57) are on mini break before going on a 3-game road trip to Frisco (45-41) starting Friday. They'll be back at Whataburger Field next Tuesday.

Chase: Which is better Coke or Pepsi?

Patrick Halligan: Coke.

Chase: Who taught you to play baseball?

Halligan: My dad from the beginning.

Chase: What was your favorite sport other than baseball?

Halligan: Well I played basketball and hockey. I think I'd have to go basketball. I was better at basketball.

Chase: What's your favorite song?

Halligan: I'm going to go right now White Horse by Chris Stapleton. He's my favorite.

Chase: Where are you from?

Halligan: I'm from Vienna, Virginia. Right outside of D.C.

Chase: What is your favorite candy?

Halligan: I'd probably go Skittles.

Chase: What do you get at Whataburger?

Halligan: Just the No. 1. I don't go very often, but just the regular No. 1. No cheese for me. I'm allergic to dairy.

Chase: Who was your favorite player growing up?

Halligan: Favorite player Chase Utley.

Chase: What is the hardest part of being a pro baseball player?

Halligan: Hardest part coming here for 140 games it's all-year round, so it's a grind.