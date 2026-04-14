KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Wyatt Engel interviews pitcher Alejandro Torres

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Wyatt Engel, sat down with Hooks' pitcher Alejandro Torres. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

Last week the Hooks traveled to San Antonio for a 6-game series against the Missions. Corpus Christi won the first four games to win the series. Now the Hooks are (4-5) going into their first 6-week homestand, hosting the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Game 1 is on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

HOOKS FAN PROMOS (Aug. 14-19)



Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.: Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Baseball Bingo is also on the lineup card along with Hooks Silver Sluggers Night

Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.: Jackie Robinson Day, and fans can buy one ticket and get one free with Whataburger Family Day. The Hooks will defend Whataburger Field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for the first time in 2026

Three Dollar Thursday at 6:35 p.m.: Fans enjoy discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. It’s also Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, with one dog admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket

Friday at 7:05 p..m.: Bud Light Friday Fireworks and first 2,000 fans receive Hunter Brown Favorite Uni Raspas Bobblehead, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Bunn & Blair

Saturday: An early entrance is recommended to kick off the Hooks Global Jersey Series with a Carlos Correa Jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO

Sunday at 2:05: H-E-B Kids Day, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins, comes with a Hooks Umbrella giveaway, courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

WYATT ENGEL: How many positions have you played, and if so, what's your favorite?

ALEJANDRO TORRES: Growing up, I played just about every position except for shortstop and center field, so all the really non-athletic ones, and then I ended up being a pitcher because hitting was really hard for me past the age of 12.

ENGEL: Well, hitting was hard for me in my first year, so I am kind of agreeable, but I mean, the outfield's the most important. So what do you think about that?

TORRES: I mean, if it wouldn't be for the outfielders, they wouldn't be robbing the home runs that I give up from time to time. They wouldn't be stopping runners from scoring, throwing them out of the plate.

ENGEL: What's your favorite baseball movie?

TORRES: You know, I feel like there's so many great movies out there, but I'm an old school type of guy. We could just stick with The Sandlot and keep it going.

ENGEL: That's also my favorite and my dad's favorite.

TORRES: Well, Wyatt, I think I should join you and your dad for dinners one of these days.

ENGEL: What's your first Major League game that you attended?

TORRES: First Major league game I attended was at Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, where I grew up and I believe pitching for the Marlins was A.J. Burnett, and after that, I fell in love with baseball.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Wyatt Engel interviews pitcher Alejandro Torres

ENGEL: How old were you when you started playing?

TORRES: I was 8-years-old when I started playing. I was in second grade.

ENGEL: What do you like to do for fun when you're not playing baseball?

TORRES: You know, I love to read. I have a Kindle. I've never stopped reading. I'll probably go through about a book a month, you know, we have a lot of traveling and being at the field, but I really do enjoy reading. I love golfing, especially with the boys. It's something we could do on the off day, you know, something that's still a little athletic, keeps you in movement. I feel like another great thing now, and I feel like it's gotten pretty hot lately is pickleball. A lot of us, we like to go play pickleball sometimes on the off day. We keep it light though and you can never go wrong with a little bit of fishing.

ENGEL: Do you have any tips for a better swing?

TORRES: Golf swing or baseball swing? Well, you know, considering my baseball swing wasn't the greatest, I don't feel like I'm the one to mention any advice, but if I had to say anything it's definitely just make sure you're swinging hard in case you hit it. That's what I got.

ENGEL: What is your favorite place to eat in Corpus? One of which is probably going to be your favorite question so far.

TORRES: You can't go wrong with a lot of places down here. There's like, you know, some chains and staples that we're all used to. I know a lot of the guys here, we do love ourselves a nice Texas Roadhouse because you know what you're getting, at least for me. Outside of the chain restaurants, we really love (Taqueria) Chapala. Chapala, it's like a Mexican drive-through restaurant. Their breakfast tacos are out of this world, along with their breakfast plate. It's like a steak, refried beans, has some potatoes and tortilla wraps for you to make your own burrito. It's pretty darn good.

ENGEL: Who was your favorite Major League Baseball team as a kid?

TORRES: You've been asking me some tough questions today, you know that, right? I'd have to say, growing up in Miami, it's probably pretty easy for me to say the Florida Marlins, but I will also say, for whatever reason, I really liked Kansas City Royals. Something about the baby blue uniforms and on top of that, my cousin's husband actually played in their Minor League system. I remember him coming down one day and he gave me a box full of Royals stuff and that kind of took off from there.

ENGEL: All right, last question. What's your favorite animal?

TORRES: You know, I feel like man's best friend, a dog, you can't go wrong with dogs. You know, I grew up in a house with 5 dogs at one point and we love dogs back at home. We love our dogs. They mean a lot to us, and I've always grown up with a dog in the house and a goldfish.

ENGEL: I have a pet spider in my house now.

TORRES: I'd be terrified, but that is really cool.

ENGEL: He has very cute eyes.