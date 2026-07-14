CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Trenton Beseda, sat down with Hooks pitcher Brett Gillis. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

The Corpus Christi Hooks won 2 of their 6 games against a the Frisco RoughRiders team last week. Now they're looking to rebound against the San Antonio Missions in a 3-game road trip that starts Friday before comeback back to Whataburger Field next week to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

TRENTON BESEDA: Who inspired you to play baseball?

BRETT GILLIS: I think it would probably be my older brother. He got into baseball when I was a little kid. I have two brothers, one older and one younger, and we all played baseball growing up. I just fell in love with the game at a young age, probably your age.

TRENTON: My favorite baseball movie is The Sandlot. What's yours?

BRETT: Oh, that's a good pick. I would probably have to go with The Benchwarmers. I used to watch that all the time growing up. A close second might be Bull Durham, honorable mention there. Benchwarmers, you don't know benchwarmers? You gotta go home and watch that.

TRENTON: What's your favorite memory about Little League?

BRETT: I used to play shortstop in Little League and I just loved, you play shortstop too? Yeah, so I just love taking grounders and hanging out with my teammates. We played at a field called Madison Field, and they had the Biggie Burgers at the Snack Shack, and we would always eat those, so that's another good memory from Little League.

TRENTON: If you to to Whataburger, what do you order? I order a double meat plain with just ketchup.

BRETT: So I'm from Washington State, so I've only been to Whataburger a handful of times, but I really like their breakfast. The breakfast on a bun. So usually I go there and I get the breakfast.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Trenton Beseda interviews pitcher Brett Gillis

TRENTON: What does baseball teach us about life?

BRETT: Baseball is a game of failure, and life is, there's a lot of failure in life, and it teaches you how to overcome it.

TRENTON: What is your best advice for a kid like my age?

BRETT: The biggest thing would be just playing it a lot, but my advice to you as a kid your age is to play a bunch of sports, not just baseball. Probably play soccer and football and basketball.

TRENTON: I don't play soccer, but I play football and baseball.

BRETT: I would play soccer too. It teaches you how to be a better athlete.

TRENTON: If you could change the rules of baseball, what would you change?

BRETT: I would put the pitcher's mound 6 ft closer so I could strike out more hitters.

TRENTON: That's smart. I said you couldn't get out on base. That would be so much easier ha ha.