KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Jason Martinez interviews pitcher Bryce Mayer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Jason Martinez, sat down with Hooks pitcher and Astros top 5 prospect Bryce Mayer. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

Last week the Hooks hosted the Frisco RoughRiders. Despite going (0-3) in the season opener, the Hooks split the homestand (3-3). Now Corpus Christi is (13-14) sitting fourth in the Texas League South as they prep for a road trip to Springfield. The Cardinals have had their fair share of struggles in the Texas League North, tallying a, (8-19) record. Game 1 is on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

JASON MARTINEZ: Do you still have your favorite glove from when you were a kid?

BRYCE MAYER: I do. I think the first like nice glove I got early in high school, I still have it. It's at home on the shelf.

JASON MARTINEZ: What piece of advice would you give to kids that want to grow up and be like you?

BRYCE MAYER: I think that the best thing I could say is like it is possible to, you know, play professional baseball and um you just gotta work hard and have the right people that are kind of pushing you in the right direction.

JASON MARTINEZ: Who was the first person you called when you found out you were going to be a pro baseball player?

BRYCE MAYER: I was with my mom and my aunt, so they were the first people. They were the first people to find out.

JASON MARTINEZ: What is your favorite stadium you've played in?

BRYCE MAYER: I grew up a Cardinals fan, so getting to play in Busch Stadium was pretty awesome.

JASON MARTINEZ: What was the first baseball team you played on when you were a kid?

BRYCE MAYER: It was the local team in Marthasville, MO where I grew up. Then I guess the kind of travel ball team would be the Bulldogs.

JASON MARTINEZ: What's your favorite position and why?

BRYCE MAYER: Pitcher now because that's what they pay me to do, but I think growing up shortstop.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Jason Martinez interviews pitcher Bryce Mayer

JASON MARTINEZ: If animals could play baseball, what animal would you hope to be and why?

BRYCE MAYER: I think a lion or something would be pretty intimidating.

JASON MARTINEZ: If you had a superpower on the field, what would it be?

BRYCE MAYER: Super speed or something like that would probably help me out quite a bit. Like super strength and then you're hitting the ball or throwing it hard. That'd be good.

JASON MARTINEZ: If you didn't play baseball what job would you pick?

BRYCE MAYER: Another sport maybe like golf would be pretty cool. That gets tough though or something with like renovating houses. Something like rental properties.

JASON MARTINEZ: What training would you tell kids to do like to get good at baseball?

BRYCE MAYER: I think most importantly just being athletic and playing as many different sports as you can. Growing up and then trying to do different workouts and building up strength.