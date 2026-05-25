KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Honey Mungia interviews catcher Will Bush

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Honey Mungia, sat down with Hooks catcher Will Bush. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

Last week the Hooks won their first series since mid-April, winning 4-6 against the top team in the Texas League South, the Midland RockHounds. Now Corpus Christi's Double-A team travels to San Antonio to face the lowest team in the standings, the Missions. The Hooks are only 3 games back from the RockHounds, and they'll look to ride the momentum again this week starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

HONEY MUNGIA: Who's your favorite baseball player?

WILL BUSH: My favorite baseball player, you've probably never heard of him. He's a guy named Joe Mauer who played for the Twins back in like the early 2000s, 2010s. He was great. He's a Hall of Famer. I hit left-handed. I modeled my swing after him. He's got a pretty left-handed swing, and he's a catcher who moved to first base at the end of his career, but he played the game the right way, man. So I loved watching him play growing up. I wore number 7 growing up because of him. So that's my favorite player. Who's your favorite player?

MUNGIA: Elly De La Cruz.

BUSH: That's a good one. That dude is really good. He hits the ball hard and he can throw it.

MUNGIA: Do you have a TikTok?

BUSH: Yes, I do have a TikTok. I don't really post TikToks much. Me and the boys we're not really into like the dancing and stuff, but I sit around and I sometimes scroll on TikTok a little bit, so probably a little more than I should, but I do have a TikTok.

MUNGIA: What's your favorite color?

BUSH: My favorite color is navy blue, the main color of the Astros. I grew up a big Astros fan, so I've always liked navy blue and I get to wear it here on the Hooks.

MUNGIA: What's the hardest pitch you've ever caught before?

BUSH: The hardest pitch I've ever caught before. I've caught some guys that have thrown pretty hard. I think 102 is probably the hardest pitch I've caught. Pretty hard. You don't even really see it coming at you. You just kind of react and catch it, and you know how it is being a catcher.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Honey Mungia interviews catcher Will Bush

MUNGIA: Who inspired you to play baseball.

BUSH: My dad inspired me to play baseball. My dad and my grandpa. Growing up my dad played in college, and you know that was the first thing I started doing sports-wise is playing baseball. I started playing whenever I was like 3-years-old, and played all the way growing up through high school and all that. He was my coach growing up. Like my dad always coached my teams. Same with my grandpa. My grandpa still to this day throws me BP every day during the offseason. So my dad and grandpa, they were my two coaches growing up, and they inspired me to play baseball.

Will Bush

MUNGIA: What's your favorite food?

BUSH: My favorite food. I gotta go Whataburger. I love Whataburger. I'm a big Whataburger guy, and then getting to play at Whataburger Field is even cooler. So growing up in Texas, I'm from Dallas-Fort Worth area, so Whataburger was always at the house. So what about you? What's your favorite food?

MUNGIA: Sushi.

BUSH: Sushi is a good one. I like sushi, especially down here in Corpus, close to the ocean. They have some good sushi spots.

MUNGIA: Where are you from?

BUSH: Fort Worth, Texas. That's about 6 hours north of here, North Texas.

MUNGIA: Do you travel a lot?

BUSH: I do. We travel a lot and we. We spend a lot of time on the bus. There's a lot of long bus rides here, but it's a good time getting to hang out with the boys. We play games on the bus and stuff, but it's cool. You get to see different places and meet new people, and it's a cool experience.

MUNGIA: Do you hit bombs?

BUSH: Do I hit bombs? Yeah, I'd like to say I do hit bombs. You know, obviously I'm not up there trying to hit bombs. You know, I'm trying to have good at bats, but the homers, they come, so I hit bombs. Yeah, I'll give you that one. Do you hit bombs?

MUNGIA: Yes, I do.

BUSH: You do? I can tell by that mullet, you do hit bombs. Good interview, man. That was awesome. Good questions.