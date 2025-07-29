KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Elliot Mengers interviews shortstop Trevor Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2025 season, Elliot Mengers, sat down with Hooks' shortstop Trevor Austin. Elliot is one of a few kids selected this season to interview and get to know a Hooks coach/player at Whataburger Field.

In July 2024, the Astros signed free agent Austin to a Minor League contract. He started the 2025 season with the Asheville Tourists, but was called up to Corpus Christi on May 22.

Elliot Mengers: What's your favorite thing to order from Whataburger?

Trevor Austin: Well if you want the honest truth I've never actually gone to Whataburger, but this morning Jordan did get us the sausage, egg sandwiches and they were really good. That's probably what I would get if I would go there.

Mengers: Do you have any game superstitions?

Austin: There are some things that I do every game. I always wear this leg sleeve, my black leg sleeve, on my left leg. My gray one on my right leg.

Mengers: Do you have any meals you eat before or after the game?

Austin: Honestly whatever they cook us. My favorite is when they have steak. Today they had little steak bites and tater tots which has been very good. I try to mix in an avocado here and there to be healthier. Honestly whatever they give us. I like the tacos, steak, potatoes and salmon is good.

Mengers: When you get called to the Major who will be the first person you call?

Austin: The first person I will call will probably be my girlfriend. We've been together a very long time, and I would always call my parents right after too. I'd be excited to share it with all of them.

Mengers: If you had to switch teams, which team would you be on?

Austin: Probably the St. Louis Cardinals. I'm from Missouri. I've always grown up going to Cardinals games.

Mengers: What's the most embarrassing thing you've done playing baseball?

Austin: I dropped a couple of pop ups last year when I first got signed to the Astros. It was a little embarrassing being with a new team and making an error, but I mean everyone makes mistakes. You can't dwell on that.

The Hooks (33-62) go on a 6-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas starting Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 p.m.