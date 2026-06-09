CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Kristabel Diaz, sat down with Hooks infielder Max Holy. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

The Corpus Christi Hooks (25-32) travel to Midland to face the RockHounds (29-27) in a 6-game series starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Last week the Hooks went (1-5) at Whataburger Field against the Arkansas Travelers. Corpus Christi will look to bounce back on the road before coming back home for Father's Day Weekend, hosting the San Antonio Missions.

KRISTABEL DIAZ: How old were you when you first picked up a baseball glove?

MAX HOLY: First picked up a baseball glove. I would say probably 3 or 4 years old. I was really, really young.

DIAZ: What inspired you to be a baseball player?

HOLY: I don't know if there's one thing that inspired me to be a baseball player, but I remember going to a Cubs game. I went to a Chicago Cubs game when I was really, really young, and I remember walking up like the stands and seeing the field for the first time, and I remember that's what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I wanted to be the guys on the field playing baseball,

DIAZ: What advice would you tell young girls and boys that wanna play sports?

HOLY: I would tell them to have fun. I think that gets lost sometimes in sports today, like, whether it's parents, parents or coaches are too hard on them sometimes, it's just go out there and have fun. That's what the game's all about, and it's good perspective for me too, cause this is my job now, and sometimes it's hard to keep it fun because it's a hard game and it's your job, but that's the most important thing is to have fun every day.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter and girl scout Kristabel Diaz interviews infielder Max Holy

DIAZ: What is your favorite song?

HOLY: Anything by Olivia Dean right now is my favorite. It's hard to remember names of songs. I just go by artist. Like the first song in the car, what song are you turning on?

DIAZ: Koe Wetzel.

DIAZ: How many years have you been in baseball?

HOLY: In baseball, I've been playing since I was in organized baseball, probably since I was 6 or 7, but this is my 3rd year playing professional baseball.

DIAZ: What was your favorite sport when you're like when you were a kid?

HOLY: I liked baseball. Baseball was always my favorite just because I was good at it, but I also liked basketball a lot. I was not always the best at basketball. I was short, couldn't run very fast, but I liked basketball a lot. I wish I could have been better at basketball.

DIAZ: What is your favorite restaurant?

HOLY: You know Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse is good.

DIAZ: What is your favorite season?

HOLY: I like summer, but summer sometimes gets a little too hot. I would say fall, because NFL is my favorite sport to watch. I like football a lot. I like watching football, so I would say fall.

DIAZ: Well, my favorite season is cookie season.

HOLY: What's your favorite cookie?

DIAZ: Exploremores. It's like a Rocky Road ice cream.

Girl Scouts

HOLY: I haven't tried those. I gotta try those. Do you know the, the shortbread ones? Yeah, those are my favorite. Do you guys have the lemon ones anymore?

DIAZ: Yes, we do. I like the lemon ones. They're big. Join us Saturday, July 25th at Whataburger Field for Girl Scout night. See you there.