Kingsville proclaims June 3, 2026 as Santa Gertrudis Softball Team day, honoring State Championship

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The city of Kingsville celebrated Santa Gertrudis Academy softball with a parade downtown honoring them for winning the UIL 3A-DI State Championship last Thursday against Coahoma 8-1. The victory marked the Lady Lion's second state title in program history.

Larissa Liska

Once the team arrived at City Hall, SGA received a special surprise.

"I hereby proclaim June 3rd, 2026 as Santa Gertrudis Academy High School Lady Lions softball team Day," said Kingsville City Commissioner Edna Lopez.

Larissa Liska

"It feels great to know that my community is behind me and that we made them proud and represented our community," said SGA senior pitcher D'Andra Fernandez.

SGA graduated four seniors, including 3 pitchers and state MVP catcher Kaylee Bazan. The Texas Baptist University signee said the community support has been phenomenal all season, a moment she'll never forget after tearing her ACL freshman year to winning state as a senior.

"I still can't get over it," Bazan said. "I don't think I'll ever stop talking about it, you know, it's an amazing feeling to know I did it with these girls that I've been playing with forever."

Larissa Liska

The Honorable Vicente Gonzalez of Texas in the House of Representatives also honored the Lady Lions at the proceedings and debates of the 199th Congress, Second Session on Tuesday, June 2. Everyone in Kingsville did their part to honor SGA.

Larissa Liska

Coastal Bend State Tournament Appearances

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2026 (State Champion), 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champion), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)

Calallen - 2026, 2025 (State Champion), 2024 (State Champion), 2023 (State Champion), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)

Ingleside - 2025

Bishop - 2025, 2021

Sinton - 2001, 1999

Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997

Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000

George West - 2010 (State Champion)

Larissa Liska