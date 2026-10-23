ROBSTOWN, TX — H.M. King dropped five straight games to begin its season.

The team could've given up. They could've dropped their heads. They could've assumed the season was over.

Instead, the Brahmas kept their composure and are now riding a new streak, a winning streak.

Kingsville defeated Robstown 41-7 on the road in an intense atmosphere to move to 3-5 on the season.

Kingsville Brahmas roll to third straight win behind Damarius Montgomery's 3 TD's

Peyton Hooks scored the first touchdown from 13 yards out on a direct snap. Damarius Montgomery was a force to be reckoned with, finishing with three touchdowns. Julio Pineda-Garcia nabbed an interception in the waning moments.

It all added up to a win that will give King a much better opportunity to make the postseason.

They are now 3-2 in UIL 4A-DII District 16. They put that record and winning streak on the line next week vs. La Feria.

Robstown (3-5, 2-3) will look to bounce back next Friday visiting London.

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