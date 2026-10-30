CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The first touchdown of the night for King, CJ Regino was sitting wide open in the end zone for an easy score.

That moment was an omen for the rest of the game as King defeated Moody 49-27 on Game Night South Texas.

King uses high-flying passing attack to get first district win over Moody on Game Night South Texas

Regino nabbed two scores, Damon Smith added a pair of touchdowns, and the Mustangs used their air raid offense to get their first district win of the season in UIL 4A-DI District 15.

The Mustangs traded blows with the Trojans (1-8, 0-5) in the first half, going into the locker room up 22-14.

Before the half ended, they tried a new play: The Hook and Ladder.

It's where a wide receiver catches a ball and another player comes behind him to receive a lateral to trick the defense.

QB Tatum Emerson threw it to Smith, who lateraled to running back Jordan Davis to get yards upfield.

Emerson played well, setting up receivers like Smith, Regino, and Frank Garcia for touchdowns.

Smith broke his own record for most touchdowns in a season for a King player with 12. He previously set the record last year with 10.

And as the final whistle blew, it closed the book on King's season. It was their last game of the year. They finished 2-8 and 1-5 in district.

Moody had some great moments. QB Uriah Howard scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

The Trojans have one more game next Friday at Calhoun.

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