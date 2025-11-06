King Mustangs' mascot Anthony Lopez bridges gap between autism and school spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It takes confidence and a positive attitude to pump up fans on game day. From cheerleaders to the mascot, everyone plays their role. This year’s King Mustang shows how school spirit helps overcome hidden obstacles.

“He is just like the best teammate and mascot. He’s so sweet," said King junior cheerleader Makaila Johnson. "He’s always making sure we’re hyped. The crowd loves him. The crowd is always hyped when they see him on the sidelines or at practices.”

That’s Sally the Mustang, but the King cheer squad knows him as freshman Anthony Lopez. Becoming the mascot was an opportunity his family inquired about at orientation.

“She allowed Anthony to be part of a great team," said Anthony's father, Carlos Lopez. "We’re so proud of him because he’s come a long way.”

Anthony defies the odds every single day. He was born with Autism and ADHD.

“It’s really important for me as a special education teacher to show that anybody can come and be part of a team,” said King cheer coach Camryn Caylor.

Becoming the mascot was a dream Anthony had since he was a little boy.

“I would take pictures all the time when the mascots would come in because he wanted to take pictures with them, and here we are doing the same thing,” Lopez said.

It takes an entire team effort to show up to practices, the pep rally, and games. Plus, helping Anthony learn where he needs to be for each cheer.

“It’s teamwork, you know, father-son working together and creating that safe spot," Lopez said. "Not only for himself, but for the rest of the team as well.”

One challenge for Anthony is dealing with sensitivity to loud noises on game day, so he wears headphones to help control the environment and keep him calm.

“You know it’s always like a chance to never stop trying to do what you want to do, and I feel inspired by Anthony’s story,” said King junior cheerleader Benjamin Aguirre.

Anthony does not limit his positive attitude to the sideline. He plays baseball, bowls, and is a member of the school choir.

“He loves the music, he loves the game and he loves being part of something," Lopez said. "A lot of kids with special needs are looking for something like this.”

The Mustangs squad is back on the sideline this Friday. King and Gregory-Portland football meet up at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.