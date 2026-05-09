King honors 4 seniors on college signing day with commitments in diving and wrestling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — King High School honored four seniors on college signing day, with two divers and two wrestlers earning college commitments.

Larissa Liska

Divers Aiden Musella and Anthony Perez both signed with programs in San Antonio. Musella will dive at Trinity University. Perez, a 3-time State qualifier, will compete at the Division 1 level at the University of Incarnate Word.

"To continue diving, it means a lot, and the reason it was honestly the best choice for me was because the coaching staff I know is reliable. I'm going to have good coaching throughout my career and continue to succeed, and I like being close by home. I didn't want to go far," Perez said.

Larissa Liska

Wrestlers Julian Limon and Jayden Medrano will both compete for Central Christian College of Kansas, an exciting accomplishment for the cousins.

"This has always been my dream since I started wrestling 3 years ago. My very first year didn't win much, didn't think the sport was gonna take me nowhere, but after putting in all the hard work all summer long, drilling with my teammates and all, it got me to where I am, won matches, went out there, placed, and now we're making it, we made it to college," Limon said.