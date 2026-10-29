King ends season on Game Night South Texas, Moody looking for second win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our KRIS 6 week 10 Game Night South Texas live TV game is a UIL 4A-DI District 15 matchup between the King Mustangs and Moody Trojans.

This week's football game is King's last for the fall 2026 season because they're on a bye for week 11. Second year King football head coach Austin Menner is proud of how far they've come despite the (1-8) record.

"We're putting the ball in the endzone more," Menner said. "We're turning the ball over less. We're taking the steps. Our running game is better this year than it was prior. We're just taking the steps to make sure that we're getting better every single day, getting better every single week, and that's a pride part for me."

The Mustangs have an arsenal of receivers, but senior Damon Smith leads the team with 10 touchdown receptions. That ties his single-season school record set in 2025. He set a standard for the younger guys.

"The receiver depth it's good. A lot of young guys, a lot," Smith said. "They have a lot to learn, but you know they got all the talents, skills."

Larissa Liska

"They've taught me a lot and my coaches for sure," said King sophomore slot receiver Christopher 'C.J.' Regino. "We're out here in the summer getting work in and just getting better."

Moody is coming off a much needed bye week after battling injuries. They've got a (1-7) record. Head coach Michael Cantu is thankful to see his team continue to work.

"Our kids have shown up every day, you know, we do a good job of just showing up and preparing every week, and they're showing a lot of fight right now," Cantu said.

"We're a very fast team," said Moody senior middle linebacker Juan Rodriguez. "I feel like we are a little young, but I mean we get stuff done like we're very physical.

This fall, 6 different Trojans have scored a rushing touchdown as their chemistry strengthens, so does their versatility.

"It's not only a run game anymore," said Moody senior lineman Antony Flores. "We like to pass the ball now. We're running the ball and I really enjoy that it's very versatile now. It's a bunch of new things and I love the experience."

Larissa Liska

Both teams have this message for the fans.

"Let's go Mustangs," Smith said. "Let's go. Last ride."

"Let's do it. We're coming for you Mustangs," Flores said. "Y'all be ready."

Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup between the King Mustangs and Moody Trojans kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7. You can watch the game live on our sister station KDF, on our KRIS 6 website, Facebook and YouTube. That's where you'll find Sports Anchor Larissa Liska, Alan Harwell, and Drew Bishop on the sideline reporting from Buccaneer Stadium.