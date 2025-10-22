King advances to playoffs back-to-back seasons, German exchange student defends the court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Lady Mustangs advance to the UIL volleyball playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011. Their second to last regular season game was a 3-0 UIL 5A District 29 win over Miller (25-10, 25-15 and 25-14).

In volleyball, chemistry and communication can take a long time to build, but that was not the case for King junior libero Johanna Dworaczek. It's her first year on varsity, but it was how she got here that was an interesting journey.

"Everyone is so nice and the atmosphere that they bring to the team it's just something that I'm happy to experience," said Dworaczek

Dworaczek is a perfect fit for King's lineup. She covers the back row and her teammates rely on her. She started playing volleyball 3 years ago, but across the pond in Germany.

"I think I learned a lot about different positions because in Germany libero always plays 5 and here they play 6, so I've kind of learned to adapt to moving my feet a lot more and it's something I'm very happy about."

Larissa Liska

She brings a lot of skill and hustle, but that's not her best asset.

"She has great energy. Even at practice she works hard, but she gets excited over big plays in practice."

Larissa Liska

Energy that will help Dworaczek achieve her dream of playing college volleyball.

"In Germany you chant the whole time no matter if the ball is in play or not. You're screaming at your teammates, and Im trying to get everyone to be a little bit louder."

She's also shared some German volleyball slogans.

"Bagger, zuspiel, angleslog."

Traveling the world has been a blessing for Dworaczek. An experience that would not have been possible without the support from her parents.

"How well our daughter has settled into the U.S. and quickly developed into important part of the team means so much to me and my wife."

Now there's only one thing left for the Lady Mustangs.

"Playoffs," exclaimed Cain and Dworaczek.