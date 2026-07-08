Justin Verlander announces retirement, will finish his career with the Detroit Tigers in 2026

Justin Verlander announced on social media that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season, closing out a career of just over two decades as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

"This season has challenged me in ways I haven't experienced before, both physically and mentally," Verlander said. "I've always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect for myself, I'd keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last. It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started — with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

The Tigers also released a statement responding to the announcement.

"From the moment Justin Verlander rejoined our organization, the entire baseball world was reminded just how much he means to this city," the Detroit Tigers said. "While it is bittersweet that 2026 will be the final season of his playing career, we look forward to celebrating his extraordinary legacy alongside our fans over the coming months."

Verlander has also been named to the American League All-Star team for the 10th time in his career. The Tigers announced he will be honored as the American League Legend Pick in this year's Midsummer Classic.

The selection marks Verlander's 8th All-Star nod as a Tiger, surpassing Miguel Cabrera on the franchise history list. He now trails only Al Kaline (18) and Bill Freehan (11) in Detroit history.

Verlander is the 4th Tiger named an All-Star this season, joining rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle, catcher Dillon Dingler and outfielder Riley Greene.

Verlander has appeared in just one game this season, pitching 2.3 innings and allowing six hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. He went on the injured list five days later with left hip inflammation and has not appeared in a game since. He signed a one-year, $13 million guaranteed contract to rejoin the Tigers this offseason, including $11 million in deferred payments starting in 2030.

The right-hander spent the first 12-plus years of his major league career (2005-17) with the Tigers, helping lead the club to two World Series appearances (2006 and 2012) and four straight playoff appearances (2011-14). In Detroit, he was named an All-Star six times — first in 2007, then for five consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2013.

After being traded to the Houston Astros in August 2017, Verlander closed that regular season going 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts, helping lead Houston to its first-ever World Championship. He was named 2017 ALCS MVP that postseason.

Verlander won two World Series titles with the Astros and pitched for the Tigers in the World Series in 2006 and 2012. He won the AL Cy Young Award three times — in 2011 and 2012 with the Tigers and in 2019 with the Astros. In 2011, he won the pitching Triple Crown, leading the American League in wins, strikeouts and earned run average.

Verlander joins Don Newcombe as the only two players in major league history to win Rookie of the Year, MVP and Cy Young honors throughout their careers. He is one of only three pitchers ever to win at least three Cy Young Awards.

He finishes with 3,554 strikeouts — 8th most in MLB history — a 3.33 career ERA and 266 career wins.

Verlander rejoins the Tigers ranked second in franchise history with 2,373 strikeouts, behind the late Mickey Lolich, second with a 56.6 WAR as a pitcher, behind the late Hal Newhouser, seventh with 183 wins and eighth with 2,511.0 innings pitched.