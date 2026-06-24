Josh Tankersley's life-changing shot to play golf leads to qualifying for U.S. Adaptive Open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Golf is a challenging sport, testing the mental and physical game. One golfer will represent the Coastal Bend on the national level at the fifth U.S. Adaptive Open, proving that no matter the obstacle, anyone who works hard enough will have a shot.

"Once you hear you hit that perfect shot and it just flies perfectly and you're like 'oh man' that's what keeps bringing everybody back to golf," said golfer Josh Tankersley.

The Riviera resident is one of 96 golfers who will compete at the tournament. His obstacles go beyond the slope. Tankerlsey plays with a prosthetic lower left leg.

"Oh it just means the world," Tankersley said. "I mean you have pretty close to 1,000 people in the world who have disabilities and play on the adaptive tour like I do."

Larissa Liska

He began golfing around 10-15 years ago at Fort Sam, right around the time he lost his leg. Staying active was a challenge, so the Army introduced the former soldier to his new favorite hobby on the green.

"They'll give you a free bag of clubs and stuff like that, so I was like okay let's just try it. It got me up moving around," Tankersley said. "I was in a wheelchair for about a year. I owe a lot to golf. I owe my life to golf pretty much."

Josh Tankersley

Tankersley is not only playing the game, but now he's giving back. He recently accepted an offer to lead Riviera as the girls golf head coach.

"It's been great," Tankersley said. "The last year I was able to kind of help out the golf team and help out the coach there, Coach Moreno."

This is Tankersley's third U.S. Adaptive Open appearance, and first since 2023. An experience that is made possible by tournament sponsor Deloitte and MedFitPro's Jonathan Luna who built Tankersley's leg, which allows him to love the game.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be out here walking, so I owe a lot to him," Tankersley said. "I'm not here and I'm not being able to qualify and be able to compete without a lot of people like him and a lot of my friends and family."

Josh Tankersley

The 5th U.S. Adaptive Open Championship is set for July 6-8 at the Woodmont Country Club in Maryland. For the second year in a row, the final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, made possible through Deloitte’s continued support.

The championship is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System™ Handicap Index of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut after 36 holes. Multiple sets of tees will be utilized.

Josh Tankersley

The current field is as follows:

Russell Aide, of Canada, 19, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Andrew Austen, of Radnor, Pa., 28, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Ryder Barr, of Prosper, Texas, 17, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Andrew Berglund, of Stillwater, Minn., 26, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier

Chris Biggins, of Birmingham, Ala., 34, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Bailey Bish, of Tucson, Ariz., 26, Coordination Impairment, Exempt

Amy Bockerstette, of Phoenix, Ariz., 27, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier

Jack Bonifant, of Silver Spring, Md., 36, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Kenny Bontz, of Bradenton, Fla., 56, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Erik Bowen, of Charlotte, N.C., 46, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier

Albert Bowker, of Buellton, Calif., 29, Short Stature, Qualifier

Austin Brown, of Richland, Wash., 29, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Mike Browne, of England, 48, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Brandon Canesi, of Northfield, N.J., 34, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier

Justin Carlock, of Eaton, Colo., 31, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Luke Carroll, of Nashville, Tenn., 20, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Tyler Cashman, of Oldwick, N.J., 23, Vision Impairment, Qualifier

Larry Celano, of Chandler, Ariz., 57, Seated Players, Qualifier

Jonathan Chown, of England, 32, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Wellman Kody Conover, of Las Vegas, Nev., 31, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier

Amanda Cunha, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, 22, Vision Impairment, Exempt

Abigail Davis, of Houston, Texas, 24, Upper Limb Impairment, Exempt

David de Garavilla, of Telford, Pa., 43, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Mario Dino, of Denver, Colo., 23, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Thomas Duffy, of Utica, Ill., 27, Seated Players, Qualifier

Zachary Duncan, of Cornelius, N.C., 26, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier

Meredith Dwyer, of Teaneck, N.J., 31, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Aimee Eckert, of Clarksville, Ohio, 39, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Conor Ennis, of Wake Forest, N.C., 35, Short Stature, Qualifier

Maria Rita Fernandez, of Argentina, 57, Vision Impairment, I.C. Minimum

Jesse Florkowski, of Canada, 36, Upper Limb Impairment, Exempt

Alex Fourie, of Charlotte, N.C., 33, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Billy Fryar, of Bigelow, Ark., 54, Seated Players, Qualifier

Jarrett Fultz, of Queen Creek, Ariz., 25, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Kenny Gentile, of Angola, Ind., 69, Vision Impairment, Qualifier

Kelly Gorman, of Delmar, N.Y., 31, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Kenny Green, of Smyrna, Tenn., 44, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Zachary Grove, of York, Pa., 40, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Ann Hayes, of Lee, Mass., 63, Seated Players, I.C. Minimum

Dogyoung Heo, of Republic of Korea, 17, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier

Luke Hiser, of Chicago, Ill., 31, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier

Kirk Holmberg, of Hutchinson, 58, Kan., Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Sophia Howard, of Hudsonville, Mich., 19, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Benjamin Hulin, of Salt Lake City, Utah, 44, Seated Players, Qualifier

Josh Hunke, of Canada, Upper Limb Impairment, 41, Qualifier Medalist

Ryanne Jackson, of St. Petersburg, Fla., 28, Coordination Impairment, Exempt

William Jacobsen, of Auburn, Ala., 22, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Stacey Johnston-Gleason, of Ronan, Mont., 59, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Gary Joiner, of Bluffton, S.C., 62, Vision Impairment, Qualifier

Kiefer Jones, of Canada, 36, Vision Impairment, Exempt

Trevor Kennison, of Winter Park, Colo., 33, Seated Players, Qualifier

Sunyoung Kim, of Republic of Korea, 26, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Zdenka Kitagawa, of Alpharetta, Ga., 63, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Kelsey Koch, of Grand Blanc, Mich., 34, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Zachary Larose, of Charlotte, N.C., 34, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Brendan Lawlor, of Ireland, 29, Short Stature, Exempt

Cindy Lawrence, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., 63, Multiple Limb Amputee, I.C. Minimum

Nancy Lee, of New York, N.Y., 59, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Simon Seungmin Lee, of Republic of Korea, 29, Intellectual Impairment, Exempt

Brock Leitner, of Canada, 28, Seated Players, Qualifier

Michael Madsen, of Meridian, Idaho, 45, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Evan Mathias, of Indianapolis, Ind., 30, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier

Joseph McCarron, of Orange Beach, Ala., 63, Vision Impairment, Qualifier

Kim Moore, of Fort Wayne, Ind., 45, Lower Limb Impairment, Exempt

Tommy Morrissey, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 15, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Michael Nicholson, of Tampa, Fla., 37, Seated Players, Qualifier

Issa Nlareb, of France, 35, Multiple Limb Amputee, Exempt

Chris Oviatt, of Milwaukie, Ore., 62, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Chad Pfeifer, of Caldwell, Idaho, 44, Lower Limb Impairment, Exempt

Joshua Philbeck, of Broken Arrow, Okla., 51, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier

Kipp Popert, of England, 28, Coordination Impairment, Exempt

Juan Postigo, of Spain, 30, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Ricky Reilly, of Syracuse, N.Y., 25, Short Stature, Qualifier

Chris Roberts, of Lewisville, Texas, 37, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Mandi Sedlak, of Johnson Lake, Neb., 46, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Cassie Sengul, of Manassas, Va., 20, Coordination Impairment, Exempt

Brad Smith, of England, 31, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Garrett Smyth, of Raleigh, N.C., 56, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Natasha Stasiuk, of Canada, 28, Intellectual Impairment, Exempt

Trevor Stephens, of Greenwich, Conn., 41, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Joshua Tankersley, of Riviera, Texas, 39, Lower Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Larissa Liska

Jordan Thomas, of Nashville, Tenn., 37, Multiple Limb Amputee, Qualifier Medalist

Dawson Thompson, of Pascagoula, Miss., 24, Short Stature, Qualifier

Max Togisala, of Ogden, Utah, 22, Seated Players, Exempt

Tessa Trojan, of Canada, 37, Intellectual Impairment, Qualifier Medalist

Kellie Valentine, of McKean, Pa., 55, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Justin VanLanduit, of Chaska, Minn., 46, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Rose Veldman, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., 26, Multiple Limb Amputee, Exempt

Karen Veriato, of New Braunfels, Texas, 64, Coordination Impairment, Qualifier

Dennis Walters, of Jupiter, Fla., 76, Seated Players, Qualifier

Joshua Williams, of Canada, 41, Lower Limb Impairment, Exempt

Chris Willis, of Canada, 45, Upper Limb Impairment, Qualifier

Lachlan Wood, of Australia, 35, Lower Limb Impairment, Exempt