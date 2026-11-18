CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is producing Division I track and field talent once again. J.B. Kazanjian, Texas' top-ranked 100-meter hurdler and the UIL 4A defending State Champion, has signed with the University of Miami track team.

"This means everything. Me and my family obviously there's been a plan. I could not be here without them. I'm super grateful for everything. It feels like I made it, but I still have so much, like this is just the beginning. So I'm really excited," Kazanjian said.

Larissa Liska

Kazanjian won her first 4A State track gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles last spring, racing a personal best of 13.32 seconds. She won silver the year before that as a freshman. After that freshman season, she decided to reclassify, graduate a year early, and skip her sophomore year — all part of a larger plan.

"I want to go to the Olympics, I want to go pro and I want to do this as a career," Kazanjian said.

Larissa Liska

She made college visits to Texas, UTRGV, Mississippi State and Iowa before choosing Miami. She said a conversation with hurdle coach Amy Deem sealed the deal.

"It was a shock and as soon as I had my first conversation with Coach Deem the hurdle coach it was like okay yeah she's great. I love her," Kazanjian said.

Larissa Liska

It wasn't athletic talent alone that earned Kazanjian a Division I offer. She holds a 4.2 GPA and is ranked in the top 10 of her class.

She hopes her signing sends a message to other athletes in South Texas.

"It's not just Houston anymore. I think South Texas is slowly being looked at and I'm really excited for that because everybody deserves an opportunity. It's not just the people who are in the big parts of Texas. Somebody has got to hold it down in Corpus Christi too," Kazanjian said.