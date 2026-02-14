Islanders win season opener 11-1 over Stonehill College, Watkins deals 7 strikeouts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi started the 2026 college baseball season with an 11-1 win over Stonehill College on Friday at Chapman Field.

Junior pitcher Preston Watkins dealt 7 strikeouts through 4 innings, only allowing 1 hit and 1 walk.

Jackson Smith went 3-for-3 at the plate scoring 3 runs and 4 RBI, including a home run. Cade Sanchez also went 3-for-3 scoring 2 runs and 3 RBI.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi continues their series with Stonehill College on Saturday with a double-header at 2 p.m. The series ends Sunday starting at 1 p.m. The game on Sunday will be available to watch live on ESPN+ with Steven King on the call.