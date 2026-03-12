Islanders softball shut out UTSA 7-0 in non-conference home opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took down UTSA 7-0 in the Islanders' home opener on Wednesday at Chapman Field. It was a non-conference matchup that featured six Coastal Bend natives.

While the Islanders only out-hit UTSA 4-2, Corpus Christi drew 10 walks and capitalized on a pivotal fifth-inning rally to provide more than enough support for pitcher Josie Whitehead. The frame started with a base hit from London alum Eva Gallegos. They later loaded the bases before receiving four straight walks. Karisa Lopez delivered the biggest swing of the night, lining a 3 RBI triple that gave TAMU-CC a 7–0 advantage.

"It was just so special to see my teammates be so excited," Gallegos said. "I think it really helped to get the energy out of everybody and we wouldn't have had any of this without Josie's pitching and the defense that we played."

Islanders sophomore pitcher Josie Whitehead notched her second win of the season, limiting UTSA to 2 hits while striking out 5 batters over seven innings. This game marked her first college career complete-game.

"It was wonderful getting to play at our home field the first time this season, and of course I couldn't do it without my team," said Whitehead. "They scored 7 runs, played great defense and we just did wonderful."

TAMU-CC: Jada Zepeda, freshman outfielder, Veterans Memorial

TAMU-CC: Taylor Reyes, sophomore infielder, Santa Gertrudis Academy

TAMU-CC: Eva Gallegos, freshman pinch hitter, London

TAMU-CC: Sydney Salinas, redshirt junior infielder, Flour Bluff

UTSA: Brookelynn Meador, freshman utility, Calallen

UTSA: Demiree Stafford, freshman outfielder, Tuloso-Midway

Up Next, TAMU-CC is back at home on Friday with a Southland Conference double-header against East Texas A&M starting at 3 p.m. Then they play a third game on Saturday at noon.