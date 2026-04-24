Islanders Beach wins fourth Southland Conference Tournament Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders won their fourth Southland Conference Tournament Championship in program history on Friday (2026, 2024, 2023, 2022), taking down HCU 3-0.

The 2's and 4's pairs won their sets in the first best-of-3 round. The 2's won in 3 sets, while the 4's shut them out 2-0. The Islanders needed one more set victory and it was the 5's pair that secured the Championship title.

The SLC Pair of the Tournament was awarded to the Islanders' 2's made up of Mille Maxwell-Berthou and Maria Duda Fernandes de Melo.

Larissa Liska

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday at noon. Doors will open for fans to join in on the fun at 11:30 a.m. on TAMU-CC's campus. Location to be announced.