Islanders Beach going back to Southland Conference tournament championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beach volleyball team continued its dominant run at the No.1 seed on home sand Thursday, sweeping No. 2 Southeastern 3-0 in the Southland Conference tournament winner's bracket semifinal at Water's Edge Park.

"This team is awesome," Bobay said. "I mean, having all the girls around us is always fun and being at home, all of our fans and families come and friends. It's just a really cool experience."

Larissa Liska

Corpus Christi's 1's pair, Madison Morrow and Kristen Bobay, won their match in 2 sets. They were recently named the Southland Conference Pair of the Year. The seniors know what it takes to win the title, and coming up short last year against Boise State has been their spark.

"I think not winning it last year, it's like all of us are wanting it this year and we have a brand new team," said Morrow. "We only have 6 returners, so we have a lot of people that this is new for and we're just all excited for this opportunity."

Larissa Liska

The Islanders advance to Friday's championship match at 1 p.m., needing just one more win to claim the conference title and secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Awaiting them will be the winner of the consolation Semifinal between No. 2 Southeastern and No. 4 HCU, both teams A&M-Corpus Christi has already defeated during this tournament run.

They will be fighting for their seventh overall championship and fourth tournament title in just five years.