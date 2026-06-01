Ingleside ISD names Rusty Miller as new head baseball coach for the Mustangs

Ingleside ISD has announced Rusty Miller as the new head baseball coach for the Ingleside Mustangs.

Miller brings more than a decade of head coaching experience to Ingleside, including over 300 career wins.

Miller previously served as head baseball coach at Banquete High School for approximately 11 years, beginning around 2013. During his tenure with the Bulldogs, he won more than 200 games, led the team to the playoffs every year he coached there, and guided Banquete to the state tournament in 2016 — the first time in school history. The team finished that season 23-7-3.

He joined Robstown ISD in May 2024, taking over for retired coach Elias Vasquez. Miller also serves as assistant athletic director. He reached 300 career wins while at Robstown, a milestone celebrated in 2026.

"Rusty Miller is our new Head Baseball Coach! Coach Miller is bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to Ingleside, and he's excited to get started," Ingleside ISD said.

Miller will also run a youth camp at Ingleside this week on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.