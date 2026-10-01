Incarnate Word Academy plays in program's first Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years ago Incarnate Word Academy did not have football, but now the Angels have made the transition form 6-man to 11-man. This season they added a new head coach and they started the season (4-1). That's why they've been chosen as our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. They've had a successful season, so let's dive into what makes the Angels fly.

"The group of kids that come together every single year and the amount of kids we have," said IWA senior safety Juan Lopez. "We start from nothing and we keep on growing after that. It's just amazing."

IWA made some big changes over the TAPPS offseason, but after a few months of practice it all makes sense.

"We're starting to gel," said Incarnate Word Academy football head coach Craig Charlton. "I think they're figuring out because basically we took Ray's offense and Ray's defense and special teams and it's IWA's."

Larissa Liska

The Angels will be put to the test on Friday against Brentwood Christian, an Austin team that can pass the ball and has size in the trenches. IWA's new head coach Charlton and his staff have the Angels well prepared.

"Coaching has been great," said IWA junior running back and corner back Keaton Havelka. "We love coach Charlton and all of the coaching staff. Sawyer (Brown) too at quarterback he's been such a great athlete this year."

Larissa Liska

IWA's offense is led by quarterback Sawyer Brown. He has 773 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. Plus, he's passed for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns. Over the years the Angels have added depth to his arsenal.

"Our second and our third guys they know what they're doing too as well, so they're able to transition pretty good," Charlton said. "All of our receivers from 6-man they've been catching the ball for years. Running wise we're starting to really gel as far as the running backs go."

The football program has made huge strides since their first game in 2022. It's thanks to the school and fan support that IWA football is possible.

"My message to IWA fans is, we've enjoyed all of the fun you've brought to the game," Charlton said. "Let's bring it one more time."

Larissa Liska

Incarnate Word Academy kicks off our Game of the Week against Brentwood Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bishop Carmody Field at St. John Paul II high school. Good luck to the Angels as they play for our Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week trophy.