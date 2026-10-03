CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Wins and losses are the name of the game, but coach Craig Charlton is looking to build a sturdy program at Incarnate Word Academy.

"We're getting better each week," Charlton said postgame. "It may not show up on the scoreboard tonight but when it's all said and done we're going to be pretty proud of this team."

Incarnate Word Academy finds success through the air in loss to Brentwood Christian

The Angels (4-2) fell to Brentwood Christian 62-21 at home on Friday. They fell behind 27-0 in the first half and couldn't make up the deficit.

IWA did cut the lead to 13 after QB Sawyer Brown found Chapman Dodd deep downfield and then ran in a touchdown in the second quarter. Brown followed it up with a well-placed onside kick to get the ball back for the Angels.

He connected on another deep ball to Angel Perez and then rolled out to find Keaton Havelka for the second touchdown to make it 27-14 in the first half.

"This was the best night throwing the ball all season," Charlton said. "We're able to protect for Sawyer a little bit better and our receivers came up with some great catches."

The Angels will look to bounce back next Friday on the road facing Marine Military Academy

"It's a fun atmosphere," Charlton said. "Things are happening at IWA."

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