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Incarnate Word Academy Angels fly into first 11-man football season under coach Charlton

Incarnate Word Academy Angels ready to fly into first full 11-man football season under coach Charlton
Incarnate Word Academy Angels ready to fly into first full 11-man football season under coach Charlton
Incarnate Word Academy football head coach Craig Charlton
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Angels football program has been very excited to kickoff their first full 11-man football season. The past three years they've been playing in 6-man football. Making that transition can be pretty challenging, but with new head coach Craig Charlton who came out of retirement the Angels are in good hands.

"Well it's exciting," Charlton said. "If you think about this for the first time in school history we're going to 11-man football with a very young team, so I'm excited about the possibility and the growth that's going to happen over the next four years with this program and also with this team. The majority of this team is underclassmen."

Incarnate Word Academy Angels football

It's impressive to see how far these Angels have flown, from learning the basic fundamentals, to trying out 6-man football and now grasping schemes for 11-man plays. Coach Charlton has been impressed with how much the offense has picked up so far.

"When you've got Sawyer who's our quarterback running the ball he's a really good athlete and we can throw the ball downfield some," Charlton said. "We've got a really good running back as well too. We're a little young up front with our offensive line, but those guys are really starting to gel too"

Incarnate Word Academy junior quarterback Sawyer Brown

Angels junior quarterback Sawyer Brown began playing football his freshman year, and he's come a long way as well as his teammates who also for the majority of their life had never picked up the sport.

"It's amazing. I've seen all of my friends grow in each of their positions and they've all gotten better," Brown said. "I've gotten a lot more confident. At the beginning I was definitely really scared to touch the field and play, but now it's become really fun actually."

Incarnate Word Academy assistant coach Trevor Long

IWA will compete in TAPPS Division V, which is open to teams not in a specific district who are looking to join.

The Angels officially kick off their 11-man season with a short road trip to St. John Paul II on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

IWA 2026 football schedule
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TAPPS Division V, Non-Aligned Teams

Brentwood Christian School-Austin
Cathedral High School-El Paso
Frassati Catholic High School-Spring
Hill Country Christian High School-Austin
Incarnate Word Academy-Corpus Christi
John Paul II Catholic High School-Schertz
Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy-The Woodlands
Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School-Beaumont
Nolan Catholic High School
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School-Austin
St. John XXIII College Preparatory-Katy
The Village School-Houston
Veritas Academy-Austin

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