IceRays late comeback falls short 5-2 to Rhinos in NAHL matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays (28-22-6, 62 pts) dropped the series opener to the El Paso Rhinos (32-18-6) by a final score of 5-2 at the Hilliard Center on Friday night. The loss marks the seventh straight defeat to El Paso this season.

The Rhinos held a 4-0 lead going into the third period. Justin Thibault put Corpus Christi on the board five minutes in, burying a rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Jack Mackenzie followed shortly after, snapping a wrist shot past Modelski on a two-on-one rush to bring the IceRays within two at 4-2.

“I liked our response in the third period, we showed some fight, but we have to bring that urgency from the opening puck drop if we want a different result tomorrow,” said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques.

The IceRays now hang on to fourth place in the NAHL South Division by just one point as the Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-2. The Mudbugs and IceRays are in a battle for home ice-advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The IceRays play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday against the Rhinos at the Hilliard Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans get a team poster upon entry when the doors open at 6:00 p.m. An autograph session will take place with IceRays players and staff after the game concludes.