IceRays hockey are (4-0) in 2026-27, best start in team's NAHL history

The Corpus Christi IceRays are off to a historic start. For the first time since joining the North American Hockey League in 2010, the IceRays are perfect through the first four games of the 2026-27 season, winning all four against the El Paso Rhinos.

Head coach Nicholas Skerlick, who brings 10 years of head coaching experience and 4 years in the league, credited the team's buy-in and community support as key factors in the fast start.

"The buy in from the team has been incredible. It starts with our ownership. The players get treated really well here. Community the first two games was unbelievable. 4,000 plus fans each night and I think that really woke the guys up of being like hey this is home for a year. and they're excited to be here," Skerlick said.

The IceRays return 5 players this season while also bringing in veteran experience and 3 rookies who already have Division I offers. Skerlick said the team's identity is built on toughness and chemistry.

"Our recipe right now is physicality and the culture in the locker room is to protect each other. The hockey aspect to is incredible. We are very fast and are very large. Skill we are working on it, but goaltending has been unbelievable," Skerlick said.

The IceRays have scored first in all four games this season. The early success comes down to 25 players rallying together in South Texas.

"We just want to win hockey games and have fun, so I'm happy. It means a lot though knowing how enriched the hockey culture is down here," Skerlick said.

The IceRays will play in the North American Hockey League Showcase in Minnesota this Thursday. Their first of 3 games is against the Elmira Aviators, with puck drop set for 1:45 p.m. The IceRays return home to the Hilliard Center Oct. 10.