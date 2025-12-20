IceRays fall to Warriors 3-2 in overtime; series ends Saturday with Teddy Bear Toss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays fell short to the Oklahoma Warriors 3-2 in overtime on Friday at the Hilliard Center. The IceRays had won 6 of their last 7 games before the 2-game series against the Warriors.

Corpus Christi's Chase Nehring scored his 10th goal of the season in the second period, making him the first IceRays player to reach double digits this year. Nehring ended the game with 2 goals after deflecting a shot in front on a power play to give the IceRays a 2–1 lead.

The Warriors tied it at 2-2 in the third period, and then won the game in overtime in the final seconds when defenseman Denny Oh fired a shot off the post and in behind IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli.

The series ends on Saturday with the puck drop at 7:05 p.m. at the Hilliard Center. It's the IceRays Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal, and when the IceRays score their first goal throw them on to the ice. All stuffed animals will benefit Nate’s Next Kid Up.