IceRays fall to Amarillo 4-3 in overtime, only 5 points away from NAHL playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays (26-20-6, 4th) fell to the Amarillo Wranglers (19-29-4) in overtime 4-3 on Friday at the Hilliard Center. The IceRays picked up a crucial point in their playoff push with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The IceRays battled from behind the entire game, always finding a way to tie it up. Wranglers' Yuri Karatai scored the game-winning goal in overtime from the top of the circle to secure the Amarillo’s first win since Feb. 20.

Corpus Christi scored their first and second goal in the second period from rookie Jeffery Saul Jr. and Sam Troutwine. Jack Mackenzie tied it up 3-3 in the third period when he rattled the bottle backdoor top shelf.

Despite the loss, the IceRays strengthened their hold on fourth place after both Oklahoma and Shreveport suffered defeats Friday night. Corpus Christi now sits at 58 points, four ahead of Shreveport and five ahead of Oklahoma in the playoff race.

The game two puck drops between the IceRays and Wranglers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Fans can enjoy "Old Time Hockey Night" with specialty Slapshot themed jerseys, plus a special meet and greet session in the second intermission with Hanson Brother Steve Carlson. Tickets can be purchase on goicerays.com.