IceRays corral Wranglers in 4-2 series opener, Corpus Christi ends 4-game losing skid

IceRays' Andrej Paricka
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays (14-15-3) outscored and outshot the Amarillo Wranglers (14-16-1) Friday night 4-2 at the Hilliard Center, ending a four-game losing skid. The IceRays outshot the Wranglers 49–17.

IceRays' Justin Thibault scored first goal of the game in the second period. Amarillo responded quickly, as Kirill Evstigneev buried a one-timer. In the same period, IceRays Islom Dzabberganov scored on a 4-on-4 to put Corpus Christi back on top 2-1.

In the third period, IceRays' Andrej Paricka gave Corpus Christi the 3-1 lead on a back door pass for his 11th goal of the season. Amarillo's Ty Izadi snapped cut the deficit back to one, but then IceRays' Johnny Maruna broke free making the score 4-2.

Corpus Christi will look to sweep the series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Hilliard Center. All Nueces County employees get in free when they show a valid ID at the box office.

