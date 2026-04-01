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Houston leads early, Islanders' Zepeda scores, Corpus Christi falls in non-conference game

Houston scores early, Islanders' Zepeda finds home, Corpus Christi falls in non-conference game
Houston leads early, Islanders' Zepeda scores, Corpus Christi falls in non-conference game
Islanders' Jada Zepeda
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Islanders hosted Houston for a non-conference softball game on Tuesday. The Cougars scored 6 runs in the top of the first. The Islanders responded in the bottom from scoring 1 run, but that would be the final 6-1.

Makenna Mitchell led Houston. She went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring 1 run and 2 RBI. Islanders' Skyler Hager brought in the lone RBI for Corpus Christi. Veterans Memorial grad Jada Zepeda sprinted from second home.

Islanders pitcher Josie Whitehead entered the game in the top of the first in relief. She only allowed 4 hits and 4 walks, while striking out 3 batters through 6.1 innings.

The Islanders go to Lamar University in Beaumont for a 3-game Southland Conference series, starting with a double-header on Friday at noon.


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