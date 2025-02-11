The Hooks 20th Anniversary season daily promos announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Hooks 20th season is just around the corner, and single-game tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 21. But what about those daily promotions?

We've got those bases covered:

Tuesdays: Start the homestand with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase online at cchooks.com [milb.com] with promo code “HOOKS4FOR40.”

Tuesdays are also for A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers. Members of this prestigious group, aged 55-and-wiser, receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game (11 games), Silver Sluggers t-shirt, merchandise discount, and more for only $70. As an added incentive, all fans can participate in Baseball Bingo!

Wednesdays: The world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits return every Wednesday night to Whataburger Field. Bring a friend for free as fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code “HOOKSBOGO” at cchooks.com [milb.com].

Thursdays: The weekend starts early at Whataburger Field with Three Dollar Thursday! Take advantage of $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos.

Fridays: See how the South Texas sky sparkles with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame.

Saturdays: Hooked on Saturdays are highlighted by the majority of premium giveaways including jerseys, apparel and bobbleheads. Saturday Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sundays: Families rule at Whataburger Field, especially on Sundays. H-E-B Kids Day lets youngsters 12 and under run the bases postgame. It’s also Dollar Day featuring $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins.

The Hooks 2025 schedule includes a total of 69 home games across 11 homestands at Whataburger Field. Opening Night is Tuesday, April 8 as the I-37 rival San Antonio Missions travel to Corpus Christi for a six-game series.

