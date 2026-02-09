Corpus Christi Hooks unveil daily promotions for 2026 season at Whataburger Field

The Corpus Christi Hooks are building excitement for their 21st season by announcing daily promotional themes ahead of Tuesday's full calendar reveal. The Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros will host 69 home games across 11 homestands at Whataburger Field, with Opening Night set for Thursday, April 2, against the Frisco RoughRiders.

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, February 19.

Tuesday promotions offer unbeatable value

Tuesdays kick off each homestand with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 deal, providing four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Fans can purchase online at cchooks.com using promo code "HOOKS4FOR40."

The Silver Sluggers program returns for fans 55 and older, offering a field reserved ticket to all 11 Tuesday home games, a Silver Sluggers t-shirt, merchandise discounts, and more for $70. Baseball Bingo will entertain all fans throughout Tuesday's games.

Midweek features Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Wednesdays bring back the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and Whataburger Family Day. Fans can buy one ticket and get one free using promo code "HOOKSBOGO" at cchooks.com.

Three Dollar Thursday returns

Thursday games feature $3 domestic beers, $3.50 premium 12-ounce draft beers at all stands, and $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and the new specialty hot dog stand behind home plate.

Select Thursday games will host Bark in the Park Nights, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, allowing fans to bring dogs to designated areas at Whataburger Field.

Weekend highlights fireworks and premium giveaways

Friday nights feature Bud Light Friday Fireworks after the final out, while Saturdays showcase the season's most premium giveaways, including jerseys, novelty items and fan-favorite bobbleheads.

Sundays focus on family fun

Sunday games conclude homestands with H-E-B Kids Day, allowing children 12 and under to run the bases postgame. Dollar Day offers $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins.

Hooks Season Memberships are available now, including full-season plans and 22-game packages. Members save up to 50% off day-of-game ticket prices and receive exclusive benefits such as CITGO Cotton Club access, discounted parking and flexible ticket exchanges.

