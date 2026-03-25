Coastal Bend native Walker Janek headlines the Corpus Christi Hooks preliminary 28-man roster this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros Player Development Department revealed the Corpus Christi Hooks preliminary 28-man roster today, headlined by catching prospect and Gregory-Portland Wildcat Walker Janek.

Janek is set to become the first Coastal Bend native to play for the Hooks since the club’s inaugural 2005 season. That year, two-way star and Carroll High School product Brooks Kieschnick went 2-for-3 in the batter’s box with a 1.08 ERA on the mound over a five-game stint.

The 2025 Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year, Janek is coming off a strong spring. He hit .455 with three extra-base hits and four steals in seven Grapefruit League games.

Following a March 31 spring training exhibition with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Hooks officially open their 21st season of play with a three-game series against the Double-A Texas Rangers from April 2 to April 4 at Whataburger Field. Opening weekend tickets are currently available.

Led by second-year Corpus Christi manager Ricky Rivera, the Hooks feature 22 returners, including 12 on the 16-man pitching staff.

Bryce Mayer is listed by MLB.com as the top Astros pitching prospect, with James Hicks and Jackson Nezuh also in the system’s top 10.

The returning arms include 2025 Hooks Pitcher of the Year Trey Dombroski, Amilcar Chirinos, Ramsey David, Joey Mancini, Railin Perez, Wilmy Sanchez, Alex Santos, Nic Swanson, and Alejandro Torres. Brett Gillis, Brandon McPherson, Derek True, and Rule 5 Draft acquisition Trey McLoughlin round out the initial Astros Double-A pitching staff.

Will Bush, John Garcia, and Garret Guillemette are returning to the Hooks after seeing action at catcher and first base.

Corpus Christi’s infield is primed to be populated by Trevor Austin, Yamal Encarnacion, Pascanel Ferreras, and Tommy Sacco Jr., along with Astros newcomer James Nelson. Nelson won Atlantic League MVP and Baseball America’s Independent Leagues Player of the Year with the Charleston Dirty Birds last season.

Lucas Spence and Joseph Sullivan, both rated as top-10 position players on the Astros farm, join slugger Luis Baez in the preliminary Corpus Christi outfield.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!