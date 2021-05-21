Arrive early if you want to score a free Hooks jersey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready Hooks fans if you want to obtain a free jersey at Saturday's game.

Be sure to get there early as the first 2,000 fans at the stadium will get a collectible jersey.

This is the first in the "Big and bold Citgo jersey series, which we here at KRIS 6 News are proud sponsors of.

"It's one thing the community lines up for hours before the gates open," Hooks general manager Brady Ballard said. "And this is the first of what has become a series of partnerships with Citgo, so we will have the first bold black jersey coming out on Saturday night."

Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at Whataburger Field.

And we also want to remind our viewers that tomorrow night's game against Arkansas can be seen live on our sister station KDF-TV, starting at 7 p.m.

It's the second of a series of games we will be telecasting this season.