Hooks take down RockHounds, Texas League South's leader, 5-2 in game 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks (18-22) rebound after going (2-4) last week. Corpus Christi won game 1 of their 6-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds (22-18) 5-2 on Tuesday at Whataburger Field. The Hooks are now 4 games back from Midland.

Jeron Williams led the Hooks going 1-3 at the plate, hitting a 3 RBI double in the second inning. Corpus Christi added to their lead when Will Bush singled on a liner in the fourth to put the Hooks up 4-2.

Corpus Christi added an insurance run in the eight inning when recently called up Jason Schiavone hit a solo home run to right center field. Schiavone, a non-drafted free agent signee of the Astros in July 2024, leads all of Minor League Baseball with 18 home runs.

Larissa Liska

Astros 6-time All-Star pitcher Josh Hader made a rehab appearance. He threw 1 strikeout in 1 inning of relief. Astros outfielder Taylor Trammel also made a rehab start. He hit a base-hit double, going 1-4 at the plate.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

Larissa Liska