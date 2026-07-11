Hooks overpower RoughRiders 6-1, ending 3-game losing streak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks had a bad habit of letting games go late to the Frisco RoughRiders, but after a 3-game losing streak the Hooks changed their fate winning 6-1 on Friday at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks got on the board in the third when Yamal Encarnacion's short hopper ended in a ground out RBI. Tyler Whitaker hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Joseph Sullivan added a sac fly in the sixth for the 3-0 lead. The Hooks added three more runs in the eighth when Cameron Sisneros hit a 2 RBI ground-rule double and Max Holy hit a sac fly RBI. The RoughRiders scored their lone run in the ninth inning.

The Hooks pitching staff finally come through from start to finish. James Hicks opened the game on the mound dealing 5 strikeouts through 5 innings while only allowing 1 hit. Railin Perez threw 3 strikeouts through 2 innings, then Hudson Leach delivered 2 strikeouts in 1 inning, followed by closer Amilcar Chirinos with 2 strikeouts, 2 hits and 1 run in 1 inning.

Game 5 is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field.