Hooks lose 2-run lead to Frisco's eighth inning surge, RoughRiders win 8-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Frisco RoughRiders sent 11 men to bat in the eighth inning Wednesday night, knocking off the Corpus Christi Hooks, 8-3, at Whataburger Field. Frisco has employed eighth-inning rallies over the last two nights for a (2-0) series lead.

The RoughRiders erupted for 7 runs against Hooks lefty Jack Dashwood in the eighth, bookending the frame with home runs by Rafe Perich and Max Wagner.

Corpus Christi took held a 3-1 lead in the sixth when Max Holy hit an RBI liner to left in the sixth, but it was Will Bush that stole the 2-1 lead in the fifth on a pop up to left field.

Hooks starting pitcher Bryce Mayer was dealing. He struck out 7 while pitching 4 innings, scattering 3 hits and 1 walk. He has permitted only 1 run over his last 3 starts, striking out 15 against 5walks and 6 hits in a span of 13.2 innings.

Will Bush went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of two-out RBI's. Bush is batting .357 with three doubles, three homers, and 12 RBIs over his last eight games.

Game 3 is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Fans can bring their dog for Bark in the Park Night.

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