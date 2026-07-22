Hooks fall to Sod Poodles 7-6 in game 1, tied for third in Texas League South standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks came off a hot (2-1) series road victory against the San Antonio Missions last week, but their 6-game series opener against the Amarillo Sod Poodles did not go in their favor, falling 7-6.

Amarillo scored first when Jansel Luis hit a ground out to give Druw Jones time to run home for the 1-0 lead. Corpus Christi answered in the bottom frame in a big way. The rally started with Trevor Austin hitting a grounder to center to bring home Yamal Encarnacion for the 1-1 tie. Then Austin scored on a catcher's throwing error at third. Hooks took the 3-1 lead when Chase Call hit a solo homer to left field in the same inning. He just got called up to Double-A last week.

Then the bats got cold until the fourth inning, and it became home run city. Amarillo's Jack Hurley and Junior Franco hit home runs before Corpus Christi's Tyler Whittaker responded in the bottom frame with a solo homer to steal the lead again 4-3.

The eighth inning has been the Hooks Achilles heel this summer. Soddies Alberto Barriga hit an RBI single and Trent Youngblood doubled on a liner to center field, scoring 2 more runs for the 6-4 lead. Hooks try to rally, Yamal Encarnacion adds an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to close the gap 6-5.

Amarillo added some insurance in the ninth on a wild pitch for the 7-5 lead. Hooks battled in the bottom frame, but a Chase Call RBI single was not enough.

Hooks pitcher Trey Dombroski started on the mound. He went 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs and 3 walks while striking out 5 batters. Much better than Amarillo's starter Billy Corcoran who lasted 0.2 innings while allowing 3 hits, 3 runs and 1 walk while striking out 1 batter.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. The Hooks are now tied with the Sod Poodles at 1.5 games back from first in the Texas League South second half standings, behind the RoughRiders and Rockhounds.